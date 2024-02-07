Young athletes invited to dive into Bedford Junior Aquathlon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The bi-annual Bedford Junior Aquathlon is set to make a splash next month as young athletes from school Years 3 to 11 gather at Bedford Park and Robinson Pool.

The event, now in its 18th year, is offering children the chance to showcase their swimming and running prowess, with routes tailored to their age group. The action kicks off with a staggered start, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for all participants.

Online entries for the event on Sunday, March 24 are open online until 5pm on Tuesday, March 12 with a registration fee of £9 per child. No entries will be accepted on the day of the event.

