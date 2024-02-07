News you can trust since 1845
Young athletes invited to dive into Bedford Junior Aquathlon

You’ve got until March 12 to register
By Clare Turner
Published 7th Feb 2024, 11:11 GMT
The bi-annual Bedford Junior Aquathlon is set to make a splash next month as young athletes from school Years 3 to 11 gather at Bedford Park and Robinson Pool.

The event, now in its 18th year, is offering children the chance to showcase their swimming and running prowess, with routes tailored to their age group. The action kicks off with a staggered start, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for all participants.

Online entries for the event on Sunday, March 24 are open online until 5pm on Tuesday, March 12 with a registration fee of £9 per child. No entries will be accepted on the day of the event.

The Bedford Junior Aquathlon takes place on Sunday, March 24The Bedford Junior Aquathlon takes place on Sunday, March 24
Visit here to register for the junior aquathlon

The distances vary to accommodate different age groups, ranging from a 66-metre swim and 600-metre run for Year 3 participants, up to a 400-metre swim and 2.8-kilometre run for those in Years 10 and 11. The running routes wind through picturesque loops around Bedford Park.