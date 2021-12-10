You'll now need a permit if you want to run a fitness session in a park in Bedford borough

From January 1, fitness instructors will now need a permit card to operate at any of the parks in the borough.

The thinking behind the Bedford Borough Council scheme is to offer peace of mind that any session - from bootcamps to yoga - is risk assessed with insurance and safety measures in place.

Instructors will be asked to carry their permit card while using the park, so people looking to join fitness groups and officers can see when unauthorised groups are using the park.

Bedford Park

A list of authorised groups will also be put on the council’s website.

Cllr Charles Royden, portfolio holder for environment, said: “By introducing this permit system, people looking to exercise in our parks will be able to tell which groups are authorised, and help to manage demand on our parks.

“People running fitness groups and boot camps in our parks are charging people to take part, so it is only fair that they pay a small fee towards to council, who work to maintain these parks all year round and this income will go towards that upkeep.”