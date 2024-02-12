You raise me up: Lifts at Bedford car park to get major revamp
The lifts at River Street Car Park are getting a major revamp – beginning next Monday (February 19).
All three lifts have reached the end of their expected lifespan and need some serious modernisation.
To minimise disruption, work will be carried out in two stages. Lifts one and two will be out of service from Monday to early May while lift three continues to operate. Then, lift three will be out of service from early May to mid-July 2024 once lifts one and two are back in business.
Councillor Andrea Spice, portfolio holder for town centres and planning at Bedford Borough Council, said: “We understand the importance of reliable and accessible parking facilities in Bedford town centre. This investment in River Street Car Park demonstrates our commitment to providing a high-quality experience for all users. The upgraded lifts will be smoother, quieter, and more energy-efficient, and will offer improved reliability for years to come.”