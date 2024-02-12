Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The lifts at River Street Car Park are getting a major revamp – beginning next Monday (February 19).

All three lifts have reached the end of their expected lifespan and need some serious modernisation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To minimise disruption, work will be carried out in two stages. Lifts one and two will be out of service from Monday to early May while lift three continues to operate. Then, lift three will be out of service from early May to mid-July 2024 once lifts one and two are back in business.

River Street Car Park