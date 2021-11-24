Yippee-Ki-Yay - Die Hard comes to Bedford Vue as part of Christmas classic season

Largely considered to be the best Christmas movie of all time (well, by me at any rate), Die Hard is hitting the big screen in Bedford - just in time for the festive season.

The 1988 classic is being shown at Bedford Vue as well as a whole host of other festive films coming to the Riverside cinema.

You can delight as John McClane single-handedly takes on Hans Gruber and his gang of terrorists during a Christmas party at the Nakatomi Plaza.

Die Hard

And if - for some bizarre reason - Die Hard isn't your cup of tea, Bedford Vue is also showing Elf, Muppets Christmas Carol, Home Alone one and two, The Grinch, Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas and the feelgood Brit classic Love Actually.

Eduardo Leal, head of screen content at Vue Entertainment, said: "Not only do we promise a night of seasonal fun, but also excellent value, particularly if you book online at myvue.com where tickets are always cheaper, meaning you can skip the queue and enjoy the best seat.”

Elf