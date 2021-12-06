Yarl's Wood support group in Bedford gets £50k grant

Charity Yarl’s Wood Befrienders has been given a two-year grant of £50,000 from Lloyds Bank Foundation for England and Wales.

Founded in 2001, the charity helps people detained in Yarl’s Wood Immigration Removal Centre by reducing isolation, improving mental health and supporting people in the community post-detention.

A Yarl’s Wood Befrienders spokesman said: “We are delighted to have this vote of confidence in our work from Lloyds Bank Foundation.

Yarl’s Wood Befrienders

"Our activities are made possible thanks to the generosity of organisations and individuals who believe in what we do, and this substantial grant will enable us to extend our support of those detained in Yarl’s Wood IRC and of those who have been recently released – work that is more necessary now than it has ever been.

"The developmental aspect of the grant is as valuable to us as the funding. We very much look forward to drawing on Lloyds Bank Foundation’s expertise and experience over the next two years.”

Gary Beharrell, regional manager of East Midlands at Lloyds Bank Foundation for England and Wales, said: “Yarl’s Wood Befrienders has been there for vulnerable people who need support during and after their detention.