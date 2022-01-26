Wyboston Lakes Resort near Bedford to host copper skillet competition

The annual UK Copper Skillet competition is coming to Wyboston next month.

And two winners of the UK heat will travel to Las Vegas to compete for the title of Global Copper Skillet Champion.

As part of the contest - at Wyboston Lakes Resort on February 4 - competitors will be given a mystery set of ingredients to create two plated servings of a main course.

The Woodlands Event Centre at the Wyboston Lakes Resort

An independent panel of expert judges will then evaluate the dishes according to stringent criteria. All dishes created must be suitable for service in a conference centre setting.

The competition - funded by IACC - is open to any chef working in any IACC member venue in the UK.