Written warning for Bedfordshire cop who set up travel company while off sick

A police officer has been given a written warning after setting up a travel company while on sick leave from work.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Det Sgt Darren Black-Cox became a director of Ohana Travel Ltd between October 2022 and February 2023, while he was off work due to stress.

A Bedfordshire Police hearing found the case amounted to gross misconduct, issuing a written warning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the panel added officer retention was a priority and that he was a ‘hard-working and dedicated officer the service would not wish to lose’.

The Police officer was given a written warning after setting up a travel company while off sick

The hearing found his conduct breached various standards of professional behaviour, and while there was no actual harm to the reputation of Bedfordshire Police, there was a risk of serious harm.

However the disciplinary panel accepted the officer did not set out to deliberately abuse the system but ‘there was an element of naivety and ignorance’.

The hearing was told Det Sgt Black-Cox had planned to start the company for over a year and had even invested his own money in it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was noted his Facebook account posted on a private Facebook group called "Ohana Florida" between December 2022 and April 2024.

After he set up the company, he applied to register a new business interest in it but this was refused because of concerns that the stress of running the business would interfere with his fitness and return to duty.

His appeal against the decision was rejected in January 2023 but the company continued to actively seek to make bookings.

Det Sgt Black-Cox accepted a level of blame and had agreed to remove his personal interest in the company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A final written warning for a period of two years was agreed by the panel.

The panel heard from the officer’s evidence of his commendations and his good character, the officer has demonstrated quick thinking and real resilience in very difficult circumstances on the front line, including in life-threatening situations.

The panel added: “We also identify that the Officer has a weakness around administrative matters and policy and that is something on which he may wish to reflect and focus on for ongoing professional development.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​”