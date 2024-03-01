WoW Bus hits Bedford to share messages on personal finance

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The WoW Bus (Wellbeing on Wheels) is visiting Stagecoach East’s four depots to share information about saving money, dealing with credit, investments and pensions. On the bus, volunteers passed on information and contacts for advice organisations like the Money and Pension Service, Stepchange Debt Charity and a Stagecoach partner organisation which provides tools, blogs and videos.

Stagecoach East has extensive plans for the WoW Bus, which will continue to spread various important messages over the coming weeks and months. Its quarterly programme of Health & Wellbeing messaging will be aimed at colleagues and will run alongside a major plan of public engagement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Darren Roe, Managing Director of Stagecoach East, said: “It has been great to see the WoW Bus receiving such a warm response again in Bedford and Peterborough, and we are looking forward to it being in Cambridge and Fenstanton next week. We all know that these issues are very difficult to talk about, so we are very proud to bring information and knowledge to our colleagues.

Volunteers on the WoW Bus at Bedford Bus Station

“Personal financial questions are important and difficult, so we certainly cannot give anyone financial advice, but there are plenty of ideas of how to save money and where to go to find help.

“We have made a lasting pledge to our colleagues that we will build a supportive Health & Wellbeing strategy for them, and this is another important step in that right direction. We believe in doing the right thing, so we are delighted to take a lead in this area.”

If you have been affected by any of the issues discussed in this article, support is available at:

· The Money and Pension Service – www.maps.org.uk

· Stepchange Debt Charity - www.stepchange.org