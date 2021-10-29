Would Bedford survive a zombie apocalypse?

Let's face it, we've all thought about it at some point - would we survive a zombie apocalypse?

Some would say we're already living in one with Covid rates in Britain among the worst in the world - but with TV shows like The Walking Dead and movies like 28 Days Later, you can't help but wonder.

Sure, we all know it's impossible for a corpse to rise from the dead and start biting everyone - and now we've got Slide Record Shop in The Arcade, there's certainly a better chance to lob some vinyl at a zombie's head and do some serious damage, a la Shaun of the Dead.

Would we survive a zombie apocalypse?

But if it did happen, would we survive?

Well, RantCasino.com has helped answer that burning question by ranking every region in the UK on whether it is one of the best or worst places to live in the event of a zombie apocalypse.

It's all very scientific - measuring the total number of zombies by the number of graves - and the news for Bedford isn't great.

The data ranks the town as the 117th worst place to live in the UK out of 363 regions and districts.

A total of 61 graveyards in Bedford would result in 22,098 zombies rising from the earth this Hallowe'en to terrorise us.

And although the town's human population of 174,687 would outnumber the undead, we reckon we'd still have a fight on our hands.

However, if you live in the Isles of Scilly, you might escape a potential zombie apocalypse unharmed, with only 98 roaming the streets.