Works begins on unsafe bridge at Kempston Mill

It was closed in December 2020

By Clare Turner
Friday, 7th January 2022, 3:51 pm
Updated Friday, 7th January 2022, 3:52 pm

Works to repair and reopen Kempston Mill Bridge will begin on Monday (January 10).

The right of way over this bridge was closed due to rotting planks causing structural concerns - making the bridge unsafe.

Repairs will start next week - the rotten timber decking and parapets will be replaced - and the bridge is expected to open by early spring.

Kempston Mill Bridge (Picture courtesy of Bedford Borough Council)

The process to assess, procure and organise the works had been delayed as the bridge is privately owned.