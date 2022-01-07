Works begins on unsafe bridge at Kempston Mill
It was closed in December 2020
Friday, 7th January 2022
Updated
Friday, 7th January 2022, 3:52 pm
Works to repair and reopen Kempston Mill Bridge will begin on Monday (January 10).
The right of way over this bridge was closed due to rotting planks causing structural concerns - making the bridge unsafe.
Repairs will start next week - the rotten timber decking and parapets will be replaced - and the bridge is expected to open by early spring.
The process to assess, procure and organise the works had been delayed as the bridge is privately owned.