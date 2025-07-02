Work to start this month on Bedford Park Bandstand revamp
It will start from July 21 and last 10 weeks as there will be extensive external and internal restoration.
The refurbishment includes a full redecoration of the structure and perimeter fencing, along with installation of security grilles and prefabricated stairs to improve access.
These improvements aim to restore the bandstand so it can be used again for community events and performances.
Plants and vegetation surrounding the bandstand will be removed before the works starts so contractors can have easy access.
Some areas of Bedford Park around the bandstand may be temporarily restricted during the refurbishment for safety reasons.
Councillor Sarah Gallagher, portfolio holder for customer experience, leisure and culture, said: "The Bedford Park Bandstand is a cherished landmark in our community, and we are excited to bring it back to life.
"This refurbishment will not only protect the structure for future generations but also provide a welcoming venue for local events and performances. We thank the public for their patience during the works and look forward to seeing the bandstand bustling with activity once again."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.