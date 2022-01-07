Work to start next month on £50m care village in Flitwick

Work is due to start on a senior living village in Flitwick next month - with completion by autumn 2023.

As previously reported by Bedford Today, the development promises to provide the 'Rolls Royce' of care facilities according to one councillor

And Farrans Construction has been awarded the £50 million build contract - which will include a 72-bed care home, eight-bed short stay unit and 88 independent living apartments for the over 55s as well as a café, bistro, salon and function rooms.

The extensive development will be built on the former Flitwick leisure centre and the core building will be designed by architects, Oliver and Robb, meeting dementia-friendly guidelines.

The public were asked for their views last year and now work on the site is due to start in February with the care home and independent living apartments due to complete in autumn 2023.

Cathal Montague, regional director at Farrans, said: “We are looking forward to beginning work on site in early 2022 and continuing to build on our strong relationship with Central Bedfordshire Council, as they progress with the agenda to deliver future-proof, high quality residential facilities for older people."

Julie Ogley, director of Adult Social Care, Health and Housing, added: “After a robust tender process Farrans were awarded the contract based on best value, quality and their strong track record and expertise in delivering construction projects of this nature on time and to budget.”

How the development will look

Cllr David Shelvey, executive member for Corporate Resources, said: “Our housing stock needs to work for everybody, and this older person’s village is a huge step forward in delivering our ambition to deliver variety in housing choice. I am looking forward to the moment when the development is opened.

“We know there is strong demand for healthy and safe later life living with people looking to live in supportive communities with good access to community facilities.”