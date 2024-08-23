Work on the new Wixams railway station to begin overnight

By Clare Turner
Published 23rd Aug 2024, 11:58 BST
Preparatory work for the new Wixams station begins in earnest.

A dedicated site compound will be set up off Meadow Road, Wixams, from Tuesday (August 27) which will house temporary offices, welfare facilities for staff, parking, and storage areas.

Network Rail – in partnership with Bedford Borough Council – says its mindful of the potential impact railway work will have on residents and businesses and will aim to minimise noise by managing construction traffic and scheduling deliveries and work outside peak morning and evening hours whenever possible.

An artist's' impression of how Wixams station will lookAn artist's' impression of how Wixams station will look
An artist's' impression of how Wixams station will look

But be warned, work on the railway will be carried out at night on the following dates and may cause noise:

September 28-30

October 26-31

November 1-2

November 4-11

December 7-9

Councillor Jim Weir, portfolio holder for environment, said: “We understand that construction can cause disruption, and I want to assure everyone that Network Rail and Bedford Borough Council are committed to keeping noise and disturbance to a minimum. We will be providing regular updates throughout the project.”

