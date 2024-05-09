Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Motorists will experience shorter journey times

A £6.8million project to improve Clophill Roundabout has been completed on time with a new road layout designed to ease traffic congestion and increase road safety.

The footbridge over the A507 East has also been retained and cleared of vegetation and cleaned to make it more user friendly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The work, which started in March 2023, features improvements to all four approaches and exits to the roundabout, increasing capacity and allowing more vehicles to get through the junction at the same time. Motorists will experience shorter journey times, particularly during busy hours. A two-lane section on the southern A6 approach has allowed for the retention of the all-important bridge over the River Flit.

Work to improve Clophill roundabout has now been completed

More than 600 trees and 300 shrubs have been planted along with the installation of new drainage and gullies to help reduce flooding. A new bus shelter has also been built on the northern arm of the roundabout with another at The Green in Clophill High Street, improved.

The project incorporates a lowered speed limit of 30mph on the roundabout approaches, and the installation of three new toucan crossings to make it easier and safer to cross. Upgraded footpaths have been installed on all four approaches making it easier for people to walk or bike to school or work, use local shops, and other facilities. The work is expected to give a boost to local businesses and encourage new development initiatives.

Cllr Hayley Whitaker, Central Beds Council’s deputy leader, said: “This project, which has been delivered on time, has improved the road layout and should help to ease traffic congestion, increase road safety, and shorten travel times for motorists. It’s just one of the ways we’re investing in our highway infrastructure to benefit residents and businesses across Central Bedfordshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The new, safer pathways and crossing points for pedestrians and cyclists mean local schools are now more accessible, which is great news, and supports local businesses too as people can get around more easily.”

Gavin Pritchard, infrastructure highways managing director at Octavius, said: “Together with Central Bedfordshire Council, we are pleased to have successfully delivered Clophill's roundabout improvements and new road layout. This provides tangible benefits to the local area and through-traffic in easing congestion, reducing journey times and minimising pollution. Critically this also offers increased safety benefits for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians, strongly aligning with our company values and the goals of the project.

“This project is a great positive example of the benefits of strong collaboration. From the outset both together with the council and key supply chain partner, Environ Civils, Octavius have worked closely with local stakeholders to ensure we achieve the required outcomes with minimal disruption.