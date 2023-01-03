News you can trust since 1845
Woman's body found in river close to Bedford's Russell Park

The death is not being treated as suspicious

By Clare Turner
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jan 2023, 2:41pm

A woman’s body has been recovered from the river close to Russell Park in Bedford.

Police were called at around 7.30am this morning (Tuesday) over concerns for the welfare of a woman.

A spokesman said: “Police carried out searches with the fire service and sadly, a woman’s body was found in the river close to Russell Park shortly afterwards.”

Police were called at around 7.30am this morning to the river close to Russell Park in Bedford
Police have confirmed the death is not being treated as suspicious but officers remain at the scene while enquiries are ongoing.

The spokesman added: “While formal identification has not yet taken place, officers are supporting the woman’s family.”

Anyone with information should contact police either online or by calling 101, quoting 66 of today (Tuesday).