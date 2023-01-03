A woman’s body has been recovered from the river close to Russell Park in Bedford.

Police were called at around 7.30am this morning (Tuesday) over concerns for the welfare of a woman.

A spokesman said: “Police carried out searches with the fire service and sadly, a woman’s body was found in the river close to Russell Park shortly afterwards.”

Police have confirmed the death is not being treated as suspicious but officers remain at the scene while enquiries are ongoing.

The spokesman added: “While formal identification has not yet taken place, officers are supporting the woman’s family.”

