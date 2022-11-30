A woman in her 50s is currently in a critical condition following a collision yesterday morning (Tuesday).

She was crossing Kimbolton Road opposite Bedford Hospital North Wing at around 8.10am when she was involved in a collision with a Vauxhall convertible car, which stopped at the scene.

And police are hoping anyone who saw the incident or have it on dashcam footage will come forward.

Did you witness the accident?

Detective Inspector Garry Webb, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This happened in a busy area at a time where there is likely to have been lots of people passing in their cars or on foot.

“Someone has been left seriously injured as a result of this collision. It is vitally important that we understand what happened.

“Please get in touch if you saw anything or have any information which can help our enquiries.

“We would be especially keen to hear from anyone with dash cam or other video footage which can help with our investigation.”

You can upload video footage via this link – or you can call police on 101.