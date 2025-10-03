Woman in her 90s in collision with cyclist in Bedford town centre

A pensioner in her 90s had a lucky escape when she collided with a cyclist in Silver Street, Bedford.

The woman was badly shaken but not injured and wanted to thank members of the public who came to her aid.

Police have tracked down the cyclist and confirmed he faces multiple charges.

The incident which happened on September 19, has also prompted Police to issue a warning about ‘cycling in a dangerous manner’, particularly in pedestrianised areas.

Police are asking any witnesses to come forward

A witness appeal has also been issued after the accident was reported by a local councillor. A statement on the Bedford Police Community Team FB page, said: “Earlier this week, the Town Centre Community Team were made aware of an incident involving a female in her 90s and young male being involved in a collision on Silver Street in Bedford town centre.

"The incident which took place between 3pm and 3.30pm on September 19.

“Over the last few days, the Town Centre policing team have reviewed evidence and have identified an offender. This suspect will now be dealt with for multiple offences and support will be offered to the victim.

“While no injuries were caused on this occasion, cycling in a dangerous manner has no place in Bedford and he will be dealt with accordingly. She would like to thank those members of the public who stepped in to support her during this incident.”

If you witnessed this incident get in contact by calling 101 or reporting online quoting crime reference number 40/55524/25.

