Woman in her 40s needed hospital treatment after dog attack in Bedford
A woman has received hospital treatment for minor injuries following a dog attack in Mile Road, Bedford.
The incident happened around 3pm on Tuesday, October 3 with Police responding to reports of a dangerous dog incident in the Mile Road area.
A police spokesperson said: “We are investigating a report of a dangerous dog incident in Mile Road, Bedford on Tuesday 3 October at around 3pm. A woman in her 40s received hospital treatment for minor injuries and a dog was also injured.
"We continue to follow all lines of enquiry and ask members of the public who witnessed the incident to get in touch with us by calling 101 or reporting details online here quoting reference 40/53769/23.
NHS data shows there were about 125 episodes of patients being treated in hospital for dog bites in the former NHS Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes CCG in the year to March 2023.