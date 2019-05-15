Woman hides under tree after 'UFO sighting' in Flitwick

A woman has told how she hid under a tree because she was convinced she saw a UFO flying over her in Flitwick.

Kelly Mairs managed to snap photos of the strange object in the sky, which shot out a lightning bolt-type light as it moved.

Picture shows the object moving at high speed

“Some people said it could be a drone, but my dad is really into drones and they don’t look like this.

“I’ve never seen anything like it before. It was really high in the sky and the more I looked the weirder it got.”

Kelly was talking to her friend in Lipscombe Drive when she noticed the object overhead.

“Forks of light were coming off it and it was making a machine-type noise.

The object in the sky

“As it came closer to me I got so scared that I hid under a tree – but I managed to carry on taking photos.”

Kelly took the pictures on April 14 at around 10pm. But until now she has been too scared to show them in case people thought she was crazy.

“But the more I think about it, the more I’m convinced it could be a UFO. I wonder what other people think.”

Image shows a beam of light coming from the object

The 'UFO' darted off