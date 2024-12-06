A woman who sub-let a social housing property was fined £1,000 with £3,894 legal costs after being convicted of tenancy fraud.

Faiza Al-Abri, aged 32, formerly of 125 Newnham Avenue, Bedford, was prosecuted by Bedford Borough Council’s Investigation Service for illegally subletting a social housing property. Al-Abri also had to pay a victim surcharge of £400.

The case was heard at Luton Magistrates Court on November 26 when Al-Abri faced two charges of subletting her social housing property between 28 October 2021 and 20 December 2023. During this time she unlawfully received nearly £12,000 from sub-tenants.

Al-Abri moved to Qatar with her two children and their father in 2021. Instead of returning the two-bedroom property to bpha, so it could be reallocated to a family in priority need of a home, she sublet it to multiple individuals for financial gain. The estimated loss to taxpayers is £42,000, alongside the critical loss of a much-needed social home for over two years.

The house at 125 Newnham Avenue, Bedford

When interviewed by Bedford Borough Council investigators, Al-Abri denied the allegations despite clear evidence to the contrary. bpha acted promptly when it had evidence, serving notice to recover the property and successfully regaining possession on 20 December 2023.

Al-Abri pleaded guilty to both charges. The court sentenced her to a fine of £1,000, a victim surcharge of £400 and legal costs of £3,494.

Councillor Phillippa Martin-Moran-Bryant, Portfolio Holder for Housing and Regulatory Services, said: "This case highlights the seriousness of tenancy fraud and the significant impact it has on our community. Social housing is a vital resource meant for families who truly need it, and depriving others of a home for personal financial gain is unacceptable.

“I commend our Investigation Service for their work in bringing this case to justice and ensuring that properties are used for their intended purpose. If you suspect tenancy fraud, please report it."

Tenancy fraud undermines the fair allocation of social housing and deprives families in genuine need of a secure home. Bedford Borough Council remains committed to combating this issue.

You can report it in confidence via the council’s online reporting form if you suspect someone of committing tenancy fraud.