Woburn to represent Bedfordshire in the finals of RHS Britain In Bloom

The village of Woburn has made the finals of the Royal Horticultural Society's Britain in Bloom competition.

Features from telephone boxes to front doors have been adorned with flowers, as the community now awaits a visit from the judges this summer.

A grand ceremony for the finals will be held in Manchester during October, with Woburn flying the flag for Bedfordshire.

Rob Croft, chairperson of Woburn in Bloom, said: "After winning Gold and Best Large Village for Anglia in Bloom last year, we were somewhat staggered but excited to be nominated as a finalist for Britain in Bloom this year. It has meant additional work, but we have risen to the challenge and believe Woburn is looking better than ever.

Lamppost containers at the Market Square, and right, telephone box baskets at the Market Square. Images: Rob Croft.

"The emphasis last year was very much about community engagement and the judges welcomed the individual displays from residents and traders alike. One of the key successes was Woburn in Bloom's front door campaign, for which Woburn won an outstanding It's Your Neighbourhood award. This is being repeated this year."

The Woburn in Bloom team consists of a small committee of 10 individuals, together will a number of regular volunteers.

The team believes that "community is key", and engages with the parish council, Central Bedfordshire Council, Woburn Estates, and the Woburn Traders' Association.

The committee also volunteers for Woburn Lower School, Staunton House, Woburn Village Hall and Woburn Lido.

Baskets and trough at the bus shelter, Bedford Street. Image: Rob Croft.

Explaining their motives and aims, Rob added: "Winning Gold at Anglia in Bloom was a passion held by our previous chairman, Chris McDonnell. Tragically, she passed away in late 2022, so we saw it as our duty to win gold for her for the first time last year.

"Our primary role is to create an improved environment for the village community irrespective of awards. However, the In Bloom campaign - it's not a competition - is about achieving a standard which creates a structure and discipline in our activities."

Woburn first entered Anglia in Bloom in 2017 – with the village winning Best New Entry that year. Since then the village achieved silver gilt until winning the gold award last year.