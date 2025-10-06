A primary school based in Woburn Sands has been given the green light to keep its popular green classroom.

The building based at Swallowfield Primary School was used for special educational needs provision, however Central Bedfordshire Council considered demolishing the space to comply with Department for Education regulations.

After the school objected to plans to demolish the classroom and replace it with a multi-use games area, the council reconsidered its position and wrote to the Department for Education asking for an exemption for the space.

The Department for Education has agreed with this viewpoint, meaning the space will continue to be used for breakfast and after school clubs, special educational needs provision, small group teaching and pastoral support.

Central Bedfordshire councillor for Aspley and Woburn John Baker told National World: "As elected representatives, we must challenge bureaucracy when it produces poor outcomes.

"The Department for Education had suggested that a special educational needs and disabilities classroom should be demolished to make way for a new playground.

"This runs counter to the independent administration's position of providing more special educational needs and disabilities places. This decision would have cost taxpayers £1 million."

Following the decision, the school has invested in maintaining the classrooms, while the governors have committed to ensuring the upkeep of the space.

The council’s executive member for children’s services Steve Owen added: “This is a fantastic outcome for Swallowfield Primary and for the families it serves.

"By working together, we have been able to secure facilities that make a real difference to children’s lives."

