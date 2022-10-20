Woburn Luxury Gift Fair returns to raise funds for children's charity Childline

The annual Woburn Luxury Gift Fair returns to the Safari Park this November with all profits donated to Childline.

Now in its eighth year, the popular fair has raised around £20,000 every year for the charity since it began.

This autumn, shoppers are invited to a preview evening on Tuesday, November 15, from 6pm to 9pm, as well as the full day shopping event on Wednesday, November 16, from 9am to 4pm, both held in The Safari Lodge.

Will you visit the Christmas stalls this year? Images: Woburn Safari Park.

Camilla King, of The Woburn Luxury Gift Fair Committee, said: “Every child deserves the best possible chance to rebuild their lives after abuse and we put this fair on every year to ensure that Childline can be there for even more children.

“This is a luxurious shopping experience and is perfect for anyone looking for something a little different. We have something for everyone, whether you’re looking for stocking fillers, Christmas presents or something indulgent for yourself.”

Attendees will also have the chance to speak to Childline volunteers who will be attending the day event and get a first-hand understanding of the work our counsellors do and how they help children and young people across the UK.

Karen Olden, NSPCC Fundraising Manager for Bedfordshire, said: “A child calls our Childline service every 25 seconds and it costs £4 to answer one of those calls. This Committee’s generous efforts every year make a real difference to children’s lives, and we hope the public will support this event so that more calls to Childline can be answered.

“Woburn Safari Park has also generously donated the lodge this year so the event can be put on, which will create a lovely festive atmosphere.”

Products for sale will include soft furnishings, presents for pets, and home luxuries, as well as some slightly unusual gifts including personalised wooden chopping boards, bar accessories, cashmere items and much more. Food and drink will also be available.

Tickets for the pre-event evening must be booked in advance and cost £20, which includes a glass of bubbly and nibbles on the night as well as a Woburn tote bag.

A day event ticket costs £10, including a tote bag.