Wixams youngsters get into the spirit for Healthy Lifestyles Week

Lakeview School on the Wixams estate is working hard to make sure youngsters are fighting fit.

The school recently held its third annual ‘Healthy Lifestyles Week’, and children had the opportunity to learn about what constitutes a healthy lifestyle.

The week had a strong focus on physical health with children able to try out activities such as rugby, tennis and karate.

It was also a fantastic opportunity for the children to learn about mental wellbeing through activities such as yoga.

Other year groups also learnt about diet and some of the older children participated in a drug and alcohol awareness session, learning how to become responsible with their bodies.

Head teacher Anita Evans said: “This was a week of great fun but with a really important message for life. Healthy living is extremely important for everyone and it is even better if children can learn about the benefits early and have a good time doing it.”