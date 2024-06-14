Wixams Academy 'requires improvement' says Ofsted - but school says it's continuing to do better

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wixams Academy has been rated as ‘requires improvement’ for a second time by Ofsted – but the schools says it’s continuing to improve and has a “clear understanding of what needs to be done”.

The latest report, published this week, rated the school as ‘good’ for personal development, leadership and management, and sixth-form provision.

But the quality of education and behaviour and attitudes at the school – which joined the Knowledge Schools Turst in early March – were rated ‘requires improvement’.

It acknowledged that “progress has been made in some areas” and said: “Leaders across the school want the best for pupils. They know what needs to be improved.”

Wixams Academy. Picture by Richard Faulks

But it added: “The school and the trust recognise that the school is not yet where it should be. They know there is work to do to gain the full confidence of parents.”

Inspectors said that most pupils now understand and follow the clear behaviour expectations set out by the school, and said it is generally calm and orderly, with pupils “usually” treating each other and staff with respect.

But it said: “However, some pupils are frustrated about the way a small number of pupils speak to others. Bullying does happen occasionally, but staff usually deal with this effectively. Pupils are kept safe here.”

It went on to add: “Pupils often experience skilful teaching in lessons. However, this is not always the case. The curriculum is generally well planned but there are inconsistencies in how well it is delivered. As a result, pupils learn better in some subjects than in others.”

Pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) are generally well supported, says Ofsted, but experience the same inconsistencies in the curriculum delivery as their peers.

The quality of the education in the newly opened sixth form was praised – along with the “impressive support” for students’ mental health and well-being.

The report stated: “The school’s behaviour policy now sets out clear expectations. Pupils move around the school in an orderly way. Social times are calm. However, all staff do not consistently apply behaviour expectations. Leaders know there is still work to do to help pupils focus positively on their learning.

"The school provides strong pastoral support and works closely with many families. This has helped reduce serious behavioural issues and secure good attendance.

“Personal development across the school is a strength. The personal, social, health and economic curriculum is well structured. It is closely linked to pupils’ needs. Pupils learn about healthy relationships and how to stay safe. However, some younger pupils do not always apply their knowledge about diversity, equality and the protected characteristics.

“An impressive range of visits, activities and clubs help pupils to develop their talents and understanding of the world.”

A school spokesman said: “The school has achieved positive exam outcomes for pupils in the last two years, placing the school in the top third for achievement and progress in the local area.

"School leaders, now working together with the Knowledge Schools Trust, have a clear plan in place to rapidly improve the quality and consistency of teaching across all key stages at the school. This includes collaborating with West London Free School, the Trust’s flagship school in London.”

Headteacher Nathaniel Wilson said: ‘I am filled with both a sense of responsibility and optimism for our school's future. Our journey towards excellence will be driven by a commitment to collaboration, innovation, and unwavering dedication to our students' success. Together, we will create an environment where every child is empowered to achieve their full potential, and where our collective efforts transform challenges into opportunities for growth.”