Police have issued a witness appeal after a man was attacked in Salisbury Street, Bedford.

The incident happened last Wednesday and is believed to have been an unprovoked attack.

A spokesperson for Beds Police said: “We were called just after 9.15pm on Wednesday (September 27) to a report that a man had been assaulted in Bedford, whilst he was walking from Roff Avenue to Salisbury Street. The suspect is described as a black man in his 20s, around 6ft tall and wearing a long dark coat, dark trousers, and a hat.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or get in touch online here