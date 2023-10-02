News you can trust since 1845
Witness appeal after man is attacked walking along Bedford street

Attacker was wearing long dark coat and hat
By News Team
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 12:21 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 12:21 BST
Police have issued a witness appeal after a man was attacked in Salisbury Street, Bedford.

The incident happened last Wednesday and is believed to have been an unprovoked attack.

A spokesperson for Beds Police said: “We were called just after 9.15pm on Wednesday (September 27) to a report that a man had been assaulted in Bedford, whilst he was walking from Roff Avenue to Salisbury Street. The suspect is described as a black man in his 20s, around 6ft tall and wearing a long dark coat, dark trousers, and a hat.”

Police are appealing for information following an assault in BedfordPolice are appealing for information following an assault in Bedford
Anyone with information should call police on 101 or get in touch online here

If you don't want to talk to the police and/or wish to remain anonymous you can report a crime to Crimestoppers by phoning 0800 555111 or by visiting the website here