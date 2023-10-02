Witness appeal after man is attacked walking along Bedford street
Police have issued a witness appeal after a man was attacked in Salisbury Street, Bedford.
The incident happened last Wednesday and is believed to have been an unprovoked attack.
A spokesperson for Beds Police said: “We were called just after 9.15pm on Wednesday (September 27) to a report that a man had been assaulted in Bedford, whilst he was walking from Roff Avenue to Salisbury Street. The suspect is described as a black man in his 20s, around 6ft tall and wearing a long dark coat, dark trousers, and a hat.”
Anyone with information should call police on 101 or get in touch online here
If you don't want to talk to the police and/or wish to remain anonymous you can report a crime to Crimestoppers by phoning 0800 555111 or by visiting the website here