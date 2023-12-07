Winter wonderland comes to Wixams - complete with funfair

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The housebuilder’s sponsorship covered the hire of a Ferris Wheel for everyone in attendance to enjoy.

The event also included other funfair rides, dancers, singers, craft and food stalls, children’s entertainment and a light switch on.

This is now the sixth year in a row the developer, which is building new homes in Wixams at Willow Grove, has supported the Christmas event.

BN - SGB-24799 - People at the Wixams Winter Wonderland event

Nathan Sutters, a member of the Wixams Community Committee, said: “The Wixams community is really special. As the area is made up of new build homes, everyone wants to get to know each other. We’re really pleased we managed to put on an exciting event, and we wouldn’t have been able to do it without Barratt and David Wilson Homes.”

Simon Francis, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Northampton, said: “We are delighted to have continued our support of the Wixams Winter Wonderland this year with a sponsorship to fund a Ferris Wheel. We know this is something our residents at Willow Grove love, so we’re happy the event was a success.

“We’re extremely proud of the community at Willow Grove and are excited to continue watching it grow as new residents settle in.”

Situated within idyllic Bedfordshire countryside but within a short drive of the Interchange Shopping Centre, Willow Grove offers its residents the best of both worlds.

BN - SGB-24833 - A family with The Grinch on the Ferris Wheel

There is a wide range of fantastic facilities on the development, including a nursery, two primary schools, a secondary school, a local convenience store as well as community facilities.

To find out more about the development, visit the website at Barratt Homes at Willow Grove or David Wilson Homes at Willow Grove.