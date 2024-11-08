Winter night shelter in Bedford to provide up to 2,000 beds and 4,000 meals

A winter night shelter in Bedford will provide up to 2,000 beds and 4,000 meals across 100 nights this winter.

The shelter in Harpur Street will open on Monday, December 2 and stay open until mid-March.

It’s thanks to a team-up between Bedford Borough Council and charity the King’s Arms Project, with the council providing £60k to help pay for staffing and other running costs.

Guests at the shelter will get a warm space to sleep, a nutritious meal and a chance to access personalised support including skills workshops and employment coaching.

Bedford winter shelter. Picture: Bedford Borough Council

Councillor Phillippa Martin-Moran-Bryant, portfolio holder for housing and regulatory services, said: “The council is currently helping 1,570 households who are either at risk of or experiencing homelessness. That ranges from providing advice and assistance, to financial support, to emergency accommodation.

“It is incredibly important that we take care we care for our most vulnerable residents in the borough, especially at Christmas. Any of us could easily find ourselves in that same position, but we’re determined as a council to do all that we can to help.”

Kirstie Cook, CEO of the King’s Arms Project said: “We’ll also be working in partnership with other agencies across the town including our valued colleagues at SMART providing services at the day centre and The Hub. Our goals is to create lasting pathways of support, meaning there are meaningful options to prevent rough sleeping, isolation and a lack of safety for the most vulnerable in our community.

“However, none of this will be possible without your help. The shelter runs at its best with volunteers who are there because they care and want to help. The guests pick up on this and a community emerges of mutual respect, with kindness at its heart. We need 100 people to serve at the shelter over the 14 weeks we will be open, as well as those willing to cook and provide healthy, tasty meals.”

Visit the website to find out how to donate, volunteer or apply for a paid-for role.