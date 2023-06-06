Win tickets to these shows

Bedford Park Concerts is back this Summer with six spectacular shows to appeal to all musical tastes.

And we have three pairs of tickets to give away to each of the following FOUR shows.

First up is the chance to catch Soul pop icons the Jacksons, ultimate disco divas Sister Sledge and British soul pioneers The Real Thing on Friday, June 23.

The Jacksons have sold more than 200 million records including the worldwide smash hits I Want You Back, ABC, The Love You Save and I'll Be There. Following the group’s massive success in the 1970s, they spent the 1980s and 90s concentrating on successful solo careers. They reformed for a series of concerts in 2001 and have packed theatres and arenas around the world ever since.

Sister Sledge is one of the most iconic female bands and is responsible for some of the biggest dance anthems of all time such as Lost in Music, He’s the Greatest Dancer and Thinking of You.

And The Real Thing is universally known for their timeless hits You To Me Are Everything, Can’t Get By Without You and Can You Feel the Force, as well as their ground-breaking 1977 song, Children of the Ghetto.

If that's not your thing, we also have three pairs of tickets for the West End Proms on Sunday, June 25 - a breathtaking evening of live music from the past seven decades of musical theatre performed by some of the biggest stars of the moment.

These include Danny Mac (Pretty Woman & Wicked) on stage are confirmed as John Owen-Jones (Phantom of the Opera & Les Misérables), Faye Tozer (Steps & Everybody’s Talking About Jamie), Zoe Birkett (The Bodyguard & Moulin Rouge), Trevor Dion Nicholas (Aladdin & Hamilton), Louise Dearman (Wicked & Evita) and Georgi Mottram (International & West End Classical Singer). The show features spectacular lasers and ends with a magnificent firework display. Bedford Rock Choir will be supporting with a lively and uplifting set, guaranteed to get the audience warmed up in style ahead of the main show.

If you'd rather enjoy the 'biggest rave ever' you could enter to win tickets to the Thursday, June 29 show - with one of the world's biggest techno acts Scooter flying into Bedford.

The German techno group will be armed with a high-energy set including tracks such as The Logical Song, Nessaja as well as their latest releases God Save the Rave and Waste Your Youth.

If you're a Ministry of Sound fan, enter our competition to win tickets to Ministry of Sound Classical on Saturday, July 1.

The legendary London venue was at the heart of the huge house scene of the 1990s and is one of the biggest global brands in dance music.

Ministry of Sound Classical sees your favourite dance tracks re-orchestrated, re-imagined and re-lived by a breath-taking 30-piece orchestra, top DJs, stunning vocalists and a sound and light experience like no other.

The unmissable show features Roger Sanchez, Judge Jules, K-Klass and Ellie Sax among the stars to take to the decks on the night.

To be in with a chance of winning all you need to do is email the answer to the following question to [email protected] along with your name, address and contact details, and which concert you would like to be in with a chance to win tickets for. Please mark your entry as Bedford Park Concerts Competition.

What band is Faye Tozer a member of?