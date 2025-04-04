Win a pair of shoes every month for a year as Pavers opens at Bedford Interchange
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Pavers Shoes is set to open at Bedford Interchange on April 17 – and customers who visit the store in its opening month will have the chance to enter the giveaway.
Jane Nuttall, area manager at Pavers, says: "We are delighted to bring Pavers Shoes to Bedford Interchange. Our mission is to provide high-quality, comfortable footwear at great value, and we can't wait to welcome customers into our new store. We’re especially excited to launch with our new store competition and give one lucky winner the chance to enjoy a year’s worth of fantastic footwear!"
Full details on how to enter will be available in store.
