Why Bedford's Cat Café now holds a special place in this dog lover's heart

As a self-proclaimed dog lover, I have to admit — I wasn’t initially convinced by the idea of a cat café.

I pictured cat hair in my food, the faint whiff of urine, and a general scene of chaos.

I couldn’t have been more wrong.

My visit to Bedford Cat Café completely changed my mind—and I might now be considering a feline companion of my own.

Some of the cute cats at the café. Picture: Olivia Preston

After an afternoon wandering Bedford’s town centre and browsing the charity shops, I spotted something unusual on the high street: a café filled with the most adorable faces, snoozing and basking in the sun, while passersby pressed their noses to the large window to admire them.

Who could resist that? Certainly not me.

I rang the bell and waited for Nicky to let me in. The café uses a two-door security system to keep the cats safe and gives staff the chance to go through the house rules before guests enter the main area.

Nicky, who has been with the café for four years, welcomed me warmly and led me to a table right in the heart of the action. O

This three-legged angel, Utange. Picture: Olivia Preston

On the table, I found a menu (everything under £10), a guide to the resident cats, and house rules. Each cat had its own profile, detailing likes, dislikes, and personality quirks—an essential guide for a cat novice like me.

Unlike dogs, a swishing tail isn’t a good sign, so I kept my eyes peeled!

After ordering my food, I picked up one of the cat toys—a feather on a stick—which quickly became the centre of attention. Some cats were napping, others prowling for affection, and a few were eager to play.

All of the café’s cats come from Peterborough Cat Rescue, each with their own story. The café gives these animals a second chance at life, many of whom would otherwise remain in cages or go unnoticed.

I loved hearing stories from Sam, one of the managers. She shared the tale of Virgil, a special cat with neurological issues who had spent years on the streets before finding his final happy home at Bedford Cat Café.

Unlike other animal cafés where cats go home at the end of the day, the cats here stay onsite overnight, with staff always close by to ensure their safety.

I settled down with a chilli and cheese jacket potato, washed down with a Diet Coke in a cute mason jar. I was joined by Waffle, a gorgeous Ragdoll who promptly claimed the chair across from me. She attempted to inspect my food up close but soon lost interest when I politely denied her. Nicky reassured me that the staff are always on hand if the cats get a little too curious about your snacks.

The café isn’t just for adults. Families were enjoying themselves too. Jo Rouse visited with her daughter and a friend: “It’s really lovely. They’re used to cats, but I’m still keeping an eye on them. It’s good here and well equipped.” Meanwhile, Suie Cicoria had driven over an hour from Ware with her family: “I love it here. It’s worth the trip every time.”

I watched Willow, the cat without a tail, gracefully scaling a pole and bounding along the overhead runs, and noticed the café even has a small area where cats can escape the noise, complete with beds and litter trays.

By the till, a small merch stand offered pin badges, stickers, and magnetic bookmarks—perfect mementoes for a visit. Families like Debbie White and her daughter Kathleen come from Peterborough multiple times: “This is her safe space. It’s very therapeutic for her to be here and around the cats.”

By the end of my visit, I had eaten, chatted with other guests, and cuddled countless fluff balls. I was saddened to learn of Virgil’s passing, but grateful to have met him in his time at the café.

Bedford Cat Café isn’t just about coffee. It’s about connection—a sanctuary for cats and for people alike. And if a lifelong dog lover like me can admit that…well, that says it all.