Why are WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram sites offline?
Massive outage takes all three sites offline
Monday, 4th October 2021, 5:36 pm
Updated
Monday, 4th October 2021, 5:50 pm
WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook have all gone down this afternoon.
The three sites are all owned by Facebook and share infrastructures. They stopped working a few minutes before 5pm.
The outage appears to be international, and there is no news yet of when the problem will be fixed.
The company took to Twitter to explain: "We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience."
Meanwhile, Twitter users were gleefully posting memes and comments making light of the issue.