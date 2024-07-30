Who remembers Good Times house and garage night at Bedford Enigma? Well, it's back

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

If, like me, you remember the weekly house and garage nights at the now defunct Bedford Enigma, you’re gonna love this reunion.

For one night only, Dave Bergin is bringing back Enigma‘s Good Times for a special event.

Obviously the Enigma, at Aspects, doesn’t exist anymore so this special reunion night will be held at Esquires instead – and will raise cash for the Woodgreen animal charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Good Times had an enormous following throughout the mid 90s to the earlier noughties. Known for its cutting edge dance music, it fused the cream of house, garage, trance and old skool to crowds of up to 2,000 people every Saturday – and put Bedford on the map.

Good Times at the now defunct Enigma nightclub in Bedford (Picture: David Bergin)

The reunion will be held on Saturday, August 24 and will feature international DJ Slipmatt on the decks alongside Good Times’ very own Dave Bergin.

Also on the bill, vocal diva Sophia Soul will be performing house and garage classics such as the timeless track Closer Than Close by the peerless Rosie Gaines.

The main room at Esquires will be having a complete Good Times makeover for the night with inflatable stars, themed backdrops and UV floodlights. And Dave is busy finding, digitising and collating 100's of original and unseen media items from Good Times including unseen photos and live recordings.