Whipsnade Zoo appeals to Bedfordshire public to keep eagle eye out for missing bird of prey

By The Newsroom
Published 29th Aug 2024, 14:40 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2024, 15:29 BST
Whipsnade Zoo is appealing to the public to keep an eye out for its missing Harris’s hawk.

The young male, Churro, flew off during a training session at the Bedfordshire Zoo earlier this month.

He is thought to have remained in the area. There have been several sightings but keepers have so far been unable to retrieve him.

Churro is described as having dark brown feathers with a rounded shape to his tail when in flight.

A Harris's hawk. (Photo by PABLO PORCIUNCULA/AFP via Getty Images)

He is wearing a blue ID ring on his right leg.

Anyone who sees the hawk should report the sighting to the zoo as soon as possible.

A spokesperson said zoo staff were grateful for the calls they had received so far from people looking out for Churro.

They said they continued to ‘hold out hope’.

Harris’s hawks are birds of prey native to Southwestern US and known for their cooperative and social nature.