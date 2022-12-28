Where you can recycle your Christmas tree in Bedford
If you can’t plant it you can recycle it
Christmas is over for another year – but you may be wondering what to do with your Christmas tree once it has been stripped of its decorations.
If you can’t plant it in the garden, there will be drop-off sites across Bedford – which will be open from tomorrow (Thursday, December 29).
The sites will be open until January 10 and can be found at:
> Hillgrounds Road, Kempston - opposite the shops near Hartwell Drive
> Jubilee Park, Bedford - opposite North Lodge, Canvin Way
> Milton Ernest Garden Centre, Radwell Road off the A6
> Mowsbury Park Car Park, Wentworth Drive, Bedford
> Podington Garden Centre, High Street, Podington
> Roxton Garden Centre, A421 near the A1 Black Cat Roundabout
> Seasons Garden Centre, Bedford Road, Wixams / Wilstead
> Household Waste Recycling Centre, Barkers Lane, Bedford
You can drop your tree off at any time, where it will be collected by council staff and recycled at GBRS Ltd.
Alternatively, if the trunk is fewer than four inches in diameter, you can cut it up and put it in your green bin.
You can sign up for email bulletins about bin collections and recycling online.