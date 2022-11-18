Where to watch the 2022 World Cup in Bedford
And they’ve all got a table-ordering app too
The Lionesses saw a fantastic competition win earlier in the year when they bought football home (finally).
But can our lads do the same this winter as they travel to Qatar for the World Cup?
If you’re hoping to catch a piece of the action, here are just some of the Wells & Co places where you can watch the games:
Most Popular
Gordon Arms
If you head on down to the Ent Shed you can grab the best seat in the house for £15 per person.
Brewpoint
All the games will be shown in the garden area – and don't worry as the heaters will be firmly on. There’s a table-ordering app too, meaning you won’t need to leave your seat.
The Park
Just like Brewpoint, The Park also has an app so you can order at your table without the hassle of going to the bar.
King William
Another pub with a table app (seems to be a theme).
The Pheasant
There’s plenty of screens and the pub also has an at-table app.