Where to watch the 2022 World Cup in Bedford

The Lionesses saw a fantastic competition win earlier in the year when they bought football home (finally).

But can our lads do the same this winter as they travel to Qatar for the World Cup?

If you’re hoping to catch a piece of the action, here are just some of the Wells & Co places where you can watch the games:

Will you be watching the World Cup?

Gordon Arms

If you head on down to the Ent Shed you can grab the best seat in the house for £15 per person.

Brewpoint

All the games will be shown in the garden area – and don't worry as the heaters will be firmly on. There’s a table-ordering app too, meaning you won’t need to leave your seat.

The Park

Just like Brewpoint, The Park also has an app so you can order at your table without the hassle of going to the bar.

King William

Another pub with a table app (seems to be a theme).

The Pheasant