Where does Bedford rank in the UK’s “sexiest cities and towns”?

A new poll has named Bedford as the 51st sexiest place in the UK.

The study, organised by sex toy firm Lovehoney, ranks places by the number of different items they buy.

It also reveals the favourite fantasies of each location, with ‘Fantasy and roleplay costumes’ apparently a hit in Bedford.

Nearby Sandy was the sexiest place in the county however, coming out 35th overall, whereas Luton was the least sexy locale.

Dagenham, Southsea in Hampshire, and Waltham Cross in Hertfordshire were the sexiest parts of the UK. Batley in West Yorkshire, Birkenhead in Merseyside, and Battle in East Sussex were bottom of the list.

