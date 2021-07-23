Where can I get a free sunflower lanyard for hidden disabilities in Bedford?

More and more retailers in Bedford are offering free sunflower lanyards for people with a hidden disability.

This could include people with learning difficulties, dementia or poor mental health, as well as mobility, speech, visual or hearing impairments or asthma - and is a way of letting people know of their disability discreetly.

Wearing the sunflower lanyard indicates to others, including shop workers, members of the community, colleagues and health professionals that additional support, help or a little patience may be needed.

To get a free lanyard for yourself, a family member or friend with a hidden disability, you can visit:

Bedford Central Library

The Higgins Bedford

Halifax bank

The sunflower lanyards

Lloyds Bank

Morrisons

Sainsbury's

Tesco

M&S food halls

Last year, in 2020, Bedford Borough Council, Cambridgeshire Community Health Services NHS Trust, The Harpur Centre, Love Bedford (Bedford BID), Bedford Borough Parent Carer Forum and Access Bedford threw their support behind the imitative.