Where are the cheapest petrol stations in Bedford right now?

As we all know, in November fuel prices shot up across the country.

With wholesale oil prices also increasing, drivers were hit hard as the price of petrol reached the highest since 2012.

But where can you get the cheapest petrol in town?

Well, it can be a bit of a minefield as the price of petrol is affected by a number of things - supply and demand globally, as well as exchange rates.

And then throw in the local factor with supermarkets competing with each other, it can be difficult to know where you’ll find the cheapest.

Fear not as website carmats.co.uk has put in the hard graft to reveal the cheapest places to buy your unleaded petrol in Bedford right now.

1) Tesco Extra, Cardington Road - 146.9p

2) Morrisons, Ampthill Road - 146.9p

3) Tesco, Riverfield Drive - 146.9p

4) Jet, Queen's Drive - 147.9p

5) Shell, Woburn Road, Kempston - 147.9p

6) BP, High Street, Kempston - 147.9p

7) Esso, London Road - 149.9p