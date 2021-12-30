When it comes to whose got the best Christmas window, Bedford Cat Cafe is purrfect

Bedford shoppers were asked to vote for their favourite Christmas window display - and there was only one which really proved to be the cat's whiskers WATCH BELOW

Almost 330 individual votes were submitted this year to the Love Bedford competition.

And in at the number one spot was Bedford Cat Cafe in the High Street with 127 votes.

But let's face it - if you've got cats in your window display, you're going to be feline great about life, aren't you?

Michael R Peters in The Broadway took second place while Sue Ryder in Harpur Street scooped the bronze.

And this year's voters' prize draw winner is Lauren Dare.

How fur-tunate (sorry, I'll stop with the puns now)......