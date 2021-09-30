Wheelchair athletes from Bedford and County Athletic Club will compete in mini London Marathon

Bedford and County Athletic Club's Wheelchair Racing section has three of its youngsters competing in Sunday's mini London Marathon.

The relatively new section of the club has made great strides since its formation a few years ago.

Regular coaches Zoe Luscombe and Michael Blunt run sessions for the athletes every Sunday morning at the Bedford International Athletics Stadium.

Varun (training with Richard Chiassaro - Paralympian)

Varun Bandi, 16, competed in the mini marathon two years ago and finished third in his age group.

On Sunday, October 3, there will be three athletes representing Bedford and County Athletic Club.

Varun, from Flitwick, tackles his second marathon, whilst Jade Olulode, 16, from Marston Moretaine, and Katie Connolly, 16, from Luton, will be racing in their first.

Jade is a recent newcomer to the Saturday Bedford Park runs, whilst Katie only took up wheelchair racing earlier this year and competed in her first ever track race at Biggleswade last week.

Jade