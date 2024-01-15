What do you think of Bedford's bus service? The council wants to know
Whether you’re a resident, a business or a regular visitor to the town, what do you think of our bus service?
Bedford Borough Council has launch a survey – which closes on January 31 – and your feedback will help play a crucial role in shaping the council's forthcoming Public Transport Policy.
Councillor Jim Weir, deputy mayor and portfolio holder for environment, highways, and transport, said: “We are committed to establishing a more sustainable and accessible public transport system. I urge everyone to participate in the consultation. By taking part in the survey, individuals can contribute to the development of a public transport system that aligns with the needs and preferences of the community.
“Since the pandemic, the amount of people using buses has declined. We need to ensure future routes are viable and are meeting the new demand.”