What crimes happened in your street: Bedford figures for December released - from modern slavery to assault
The latest figures from Bedfordshire Police
There were more than 800 crimes recorded in Bedford in December according to the latest figures from Bedfordshire Police.
And you can check what's happening in your area using our searchable table, below.
Among the reports are almost 20 sexual offences and 14 cases of stalking.
Almost 200 assaults were reported, while 42 crimes involved drugs.