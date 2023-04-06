The latest figures from Bedfordshire Police

There were more than 800 crimes recorded in Bedford in March according to the latest figures from Bedfordshire Police.

And you can check what's happening in your area using our searchable table, below.

The figures show all the crimes recorded in the area between March 1 and March 28.

Check out the crimes in your area

Among the reports are 33 sexual offences and seven cases of stalking.

