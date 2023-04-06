News you can trust since 1845
What crimes happened in my street: Bedford figures for March released - from blackmail to modern slavery

The latest figures from Bedfordshire Police

Laura Hutchinson
Laura Hutchinson
Published 6th Apr 2023, 17:07 BST

There were more than 800 crimes recorded in Bedford in March according to the latest figures from Bedfordshire Police.

And you can check what's happening in your area using our searchable table, below.

The figures show all the crimes recorded in the area between March 1 and March 28.

Among the reports are 33 sexual offences and seven cases of stalking.

There were more than 80 reports of shoplifting in the town, over 200 assaults – including some against police officers – and 24 burglaries.