"I know people are all for the theme park and they're excited, but we want respect."

Fearful villagers are refusing to budge from their homes to make way for Britain's biggest theme park.

At least a dozen homes on Manor Road, Kempston Hardwick, face demolition as part of work to construct the new 476-acre £50bn Universal theme park.

Seven homes where the average price is £380,500 are believed to have already been bought by Universal and will demolished to make way for the park and new dual carriageway.

Some residents have already accepted formal offers for their homes, having moved out, while others have had representatives visit their homes and ask them if they'd be willing to sell.

Universal Studios are acquiring homes on Manor Road in Kempston Hardwick where they are planing to build their theme park. Picture: James Linsell Clark / SWNS

However, at least three of the remaining properties which line Manor Road have told Universal they do not want to move out and are fearful for their future.

One of them, Claudia Pixley, 45, said she was frustrated about having no clear answer of what could happen to her home, in which she lives with her seven-year-old daughter, if she refused to sell.

Ms Pixley lives on the road which will be sandwiched between the theme park and a construction village.

She also claimed she had been 'threatened' and 'bullied' by a representative working on the construction site for Universal.

Claudia Pixley in Kempston Hardwick. Picture: Joseph Walshe / SWNS

Ms Pixley, who has lived in her bungalow for ten years, said: "He knocked on my door and I invited him in to talk about what was going to happen. When I said I didn't want to move, he said 'if you're going to be difficult, we can build the theme park entrance opposite your house'.

"I couldn't believe it. It was threatening.

"We're just asking for basic human decency. I'd like to see someone come round and speak with us fairly."

"We thought we might be forced to move under the compulsory purchase order, but we've now been told that won't be the case.

Tom outside his home on Manor road in Kempston Hardwick. Picture: James Linsell Clark / SWNS

"Between us residents remaining, we have contacted the borough council and Universal – nobody would tell us anything. We still haven't had contact from Universal even to this day."

Universal wants to build the dual carriageway next to their homes, which will be sandwiched between the theme park and a construction village currently being built.

The developers have sought a 'Special Development Order' which could see them granted powers to compulsory purchase.

Universal Destinations and Experiences operates theme parks and resorts around the world based on the works of the Entertainment conglomerate.

Ritchie Wood in Kempston Hardwick. Picture: Joseph Walshe / SWNS

They are best known for successful film franchises include Fast & Furious, Jurassic Park, and Despicable Me.

The park could be home to Europe's tallest rides reaching 377ft (115m), slated for completion in 2031.

Ms Pixley explained that a group of residents had 'descended' upon a parish council meeting in June after not getting answers.

She also has concerns over a dual carriageway earmarked along Manor Road which would feed visitors into the park bringing heavy traffic.

The landlady added: "This is the only home where I've truly felt happy. I raised my daughter here and we want to stay.

"I know people are all for the theme park and they're excited, but we want respect."

Tom, 66, has lived at his home for 31 years and said while he wasn't against the park, locals had been left 'up in the air'.

The father-of-two said: "We used to look out onto fields and now we're facing a construction site for years.

"I think it would be good for the area and for the UK but everything's up in the air at the moment.

"With a divorce, they talk about 'what you're accustomed to'. We're not going to get any of that.

"I wouldn't be prepared to move but if there was no other point and it was for the right deal, I guess we'd have to. It's bullying."

The remaining Manor Road residents say those who have already struck a deal and moved out were happy with the compensation they received.

However, some locals have also been asked to sign non-disclosure agreements by the company working on behalf of Universal.

Tenant Ritchie Wood, 54, has lived on Manor Road for ten years and said he would have nowhere to go if his landlord decided to sell.

Ritchie, who works in construction, said: "If they do buy it off my landlord, where am I going to go? They'd be taking away my home.

"I'd want Universal to rehome me. The theme park is a good thing for the economy but there needs to be some sort of fair compensation.

"I can't understand why they won't speak to us. My concern is the lack of contact. It is a worry as to what is going to happen to our homes.

"My parents are in their 80s and they live five minutes down the road. I want to be close to them. But even if I looked at other villages nearby, it'd be triple the rent.

"Universal have sent letters saying they'd acquired land but they're all a generic address to the homeowner or occupier. You'd think they'd at least learn our names."

Universal were contacted for comment, but had not replied by the time of publication.