"We’re here, standing with you": Team of volunteers help 'vulnerable households' in Bedford floods

Volunteers helping residents in Bedford. Picture: REACT Disaster Response

A group of volunteers have been helping people around Bedford after the town was hit with more heavy rain.

REACT Disaster Response, a crisis response charity, were in Kempston and Turvey giving out flood defences and supporting people to keep their homes safe.

On Facebook, the charity said: “We visited vulnerable households, handed out flood defences, and provided crucial support to help keep homes safe. With more rain on the way, our flood rescue team is ready to respond at a moment’s notice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Flooding can devastate communities. But preparedness can make all the difference. We’re here, standing with you.”