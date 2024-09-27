"We’re here, standing with you": Team of volunteers help 'vulnerable households' in Bedford floods
A group of volunteers have been helping people around Bedford after the town was hit with more heavy rain.
REACT Disaster Response, a crisis response charity, were in Kempston and Turvey giving out flood defences and supporting people to keep their homes safe.
On Facebook, the charity said: “We visited vulnerable households, handed out flood defences, and provided crucial support to help keep homes safe. With more rain on the way, our flood rescue team is ready to respond at a moment’s notice.
“Flooding can devastate communities. But preparedness can make all the difference. We’re here, standing with you.”
