Wellbeing events return to The Higgins Bedford

Free activities to help improve general wellbeing returns to The Higgins Bedford this weekend.

Called Saturday Wellbeing, visitors can enjoy some downtime with an afternoon filled with relaxing and sociable activities.

Aragon Lacemakers will be demonstrating their skills between noon and 4pm on Saturday (April 23).

Visitors can also unwind as they focus on the sounds and vibrations during a soundbath meditation run by Nathan Clegg from 1.30-2.30pm.

Wear comfortable clothes and bring a pillow or blanket if required.

Satwinder Kaur hosts Tea Party Poetry from 2.45-4.15pm. Sessions are suitable for ages 14+ and no experience is needed to take part.

Saturday Wellbeing will also take place on May 21 and June 18 and is free to join. There is no need to book for any of these activities and all are welcome.