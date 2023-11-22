Welcome to the peak seats: Thameslink to increase capacity for Bedford commuters

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Good news for commuters as Thameslink is increasing capacity in the morning and evening peak hours when it introduces a new timetable in December.

From Monday, December 11, Bedford passengers will have a new faster train into London.

This will leave at 7.15am, stopping at Leagrave, Luton, Harpenden, St Albans and London St Pancras.

Bedford station is getting an extra peak service to and from London St Pancras International

It replaces a slower train which currently leaves four minutes earlier and stops at all stations from Leagrave to Elephant & Castle. That will now run from Luton, as it was hardly used at Bedford.