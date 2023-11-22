News you can trust since 1845
Welcome to the peak seats: Thameslink to increase capacity for Bedford commuters

By Clare Turner
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 14:32 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2023, 14:34 GMT
Good news for commuters as Thameslink is increasing capacity in the morning and evening peak hours when it introduces a new timetable in December.

From Monday, December 11, Bedford passengers will have a new faster train into London.

This will leave at 7.15am, stopping at Leagrave, Luton, Harpenden, St Albans and London St Pancras.

Bedford station is getting an extra peak service to and from London St Pancras International
It replaces a slower train which currently leaves four minutes earlier and stops at all stations from Leagrave to Elephant & Castle. That will now run from Luton, as it was hardly used at Bedford.

In the other direction, the existing 5.36pm from St Pancras will now run faster, arriving in Bedford 10 minutes earlier than currently. It won’t stop at Luton Airport Parkway, Harlington or Flitwick – these stations will be served four to five minutes later by a new Gatwick Airport to Bedford service, departing St Pancras at 5.41pm.

