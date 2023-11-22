Welcome to the peak seats: Thameslink to increase capacity for Bedford commuters
Good news for commuters as Thameslink is increasing capacity in the morning and evening peak hours when it introduces a new timetable in December.
This will leave at 7.15am, stopping at Leagrave, Luton, Harpenden, St Albans and London St Pancras.
It replaces a slower train which currently leaves four minutes earlier and stops at all stations from Leagrave to Elephant & Castle. That will now run from Luton, as it was hardly used at Bedford.
In the other direction, the existing 5.36pm from St Pancras will now run faster, arriving in Bedford 10 minutes earlier than currently. It won’t stop at Luton Airport Parkway, Harlington or Flitwick – these stations will be served four to five minutes later by a new Gatwick Airport to Bedford service, departing St Pancras at 5.41pm.