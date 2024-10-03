Kayakers join in last year's Rivercare Clean Up.

A volunteering event has been cancelled due to high river levels and bad weather in Bedford.

This weekend’s Rivercare community event in St Mary’s Gardens, is no longer going ahead due to safety concerns following flash floods last week.

Volunteers were set to litter-pick along the riverside, with scuba divers, the EA and kayakers supporting in the water.

The event will go ahead in spring.

Councillor Jim Weir, Portfolio Holder for environment, said: “I know this will be a disappointment to the many residents who take pride in our river and are always keen to help keep it beautiful.

“But we always strive to put the safety of our residents first, and will look forward to holding the event early next year instead.”

Teams at the council maintain 1,800 litter, dog and recycling bins across the borough and are regularly out clearing litter.

The council welcomes groups who want to organise their own community clean ups.

Visit the council’s volunteering page for information.