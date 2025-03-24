A couple say they are at their wits’ end after not receiving any post for nine weeks.

Grant Willmer and his partner Charlotte Hunter moved from Sharnbrook to Riseley over six months ago.

They even set up an address redirection with Royal Mail as well as notifying their banks, the council and their utilities.

But their address feels like it must be the work of fiction as far as the sorting office is concerned – causing the couple no end of stress.

Grant Willmer and his partner Charlotte Hunter, from Riseley, haven't got mail for nine weeks (Picture: Pixabay)

Grant said: “For nine weeks now Royal Mail hasn't delivered any post, we've complained FOUR times. We've been down to the local sorting office, nothing ever comes of it.

"Four weeks ago, we sent ourselves two letters, they never arrived. We were waiting on bank cards amongst other items, nothing ever arrives.

”To be honest, it has been quite stressful. What if I'd received a parking fine, PCN or similar? I’d never know, I also run a company and my accountants have had a real nightmare as I can't get some documents I need regarding taxes etc.”

Grant believes he and his partner would normally get on average two to four letters a week, so he’s estimated between 18-36 letters must have gone missing.

And out of sheer frustration, the couple even bought and posted themselves two GPS tracking tags – one to their new address and another to the old one with the address redirection to see what happened.

The 33-year-old said: “One letter arrived, Royal Mail opened the letter, took out the tag and sent us the letter, the GPS tag is still sitting in their Northampton depot.”

Though Royal Mail vehemently denies removing the tag as that’s illegal. But confirmed the letter does seemed to have been damaged during the sorting process.

It was supposed to have been put into a damage bag to prevent contents from falling out and then delivered – “however, this did not happen on this occasion”.

A Royal Mail spokesperson added: “We’ve reviewed the redirection in place and can confirm items are being delivered as expected. There has been a small delay within the last few days, however, as of today, all letters intended for the addressed have been delivered.

“There is also a special instruction on the address to ensure items continue to be delivered to the correct residence.”

When we told Grant this, he said: “That's laughable, the letter I sent to my old address with GPS tag went to the Bedford sorting office, sat there for two days, then went back to Northampton depot and has sat there ever since, I have screenshots of its location history.”

